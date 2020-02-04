Bucs give one last look at the 2019 season

2019 did not go exactly as the Buccaneers might have liked, but that does not mean the season is not worth remembering, just one last time. Tampa Bay gave fans one last look at this past season with a video retrospective via Twitter:

The video has some great slow motion shots of some of the Bucs best moments from 2019, highlighting the likes of Chris Godwin, Lavonte David and Mike Evans. It ends on a fading shot of Jameis Winston—a cryptic image though inconclusive given the overall theme.