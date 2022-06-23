Skip to main content

Bucs' GM Jason Licht comments on Rob Gronkowski's retirement

Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht commented on Rob Gronkowski's shocking decision earlier this week.

Rob Gronkowski took to his Instagram account to officially announce his retirement from football on Tuesday. The sports world immediately took notice with a flood of appreciation across social media outlets. Gronk loved playing for the Buccaneers as well as being involved with the Tampa Bay community. He had a great relationship with the higher brass of the organization as well as the teammates in the locker room.

READ MORE: Could Bucs Trade Young Wide Receiver?

One of those relationships was with Bucs' General Manager Jason Licht, who had nothing but great things to say about the former tight end.

Like Jason Licht said, it is hard to fathom a player of Gronk's stature retiring when he is still playing at such a high level. But, at the end of the day the organization and all those associated with the team can only be grateful for what he was able to do in his short stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He is one of the most respected players in the league and perhaps the greatest tight end to ever play in the NFL. Licht acknowledges how much Gronkowski's team-first approach and his attitude are what will truly define his career rather than the numbers he was able to put up.

READ MORE: Who Could Land Tom Brady in 2023?

Gronk helped the Buccaneers reestablish a culture that makes players want to come and play for them. A Super Bowl win in his first season with the team and dealing with injuries, he went through it all during his time in Tampa Bay. From the top-down, Gronk will be respected and appreciated for all that he brought to the Bucs.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Ndamukong Suh, Buccaneers19
News

Ndamukong Suh On Tampa Bay Buccaneers Return: 'Bucs Are Out of the Picture'

By David Harrison1 minute ago
USATSI_15556373
News

Greg Olsen doesn't see Tom Brady's career ending until he gets 10 Super Bowls

By Caleb Skinner13 hours ago
USATSI_17346005
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers adding more seats to Raymond James Stadium

By Caleb Skinner13 hours ago
Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bucs, Super Bowl
News

Buccaneers 'Probably Don't Win' Super Bowl After 2019 NFL Re-Draft

By David Harrison23 hours ago
USATSI_17299801
News

Report: Tampa Bay Buccaneers knew Rob Gronkowski was retiring

By Dustin LewisJun 21, 2022
USATSI_17348116 (1)
News

Rob Gronkowski's agent "would not be surprised" if retirement doesn't last

By Caleb SkinnerJun 21, 2022
1F5FB648-D2D0-4B5A-8069-1726738BDF45
News

Tom Brady reacts to Rob Gronkowski’s retirement announcement

By Caleb SkinnerJun 21, 2022
Tom Brady, Buccaneers3
News

Where Buccaneers Tom Brady and Russell Gage Rank Among New NFL Combinations

By David HarrisonJun 21, 2022