Bucs, Jaguars to Hold Joint Preseason Practices

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars will get together for joint practices ahead of their preseason game this August (via AP's Mark Long):

The Bucs have a history of joining their fellow Florida teams for practices during the preseason, scrimmaging with the Jaguars in 2017 and the Dolphins last year.

The practices are sure to draw big crowds and a lot of media attention with Tom Brady leading the Bucs. What both teams will want to avoid are the numerous fights that broke out between them the last time they got together for joint practices.