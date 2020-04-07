AllBucs
LOOK: Bucs Unveil New Uniforms

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially unveiled their new uniforms Tuesday afternoon, providing fans with a long-awaited change and a refreshing return to the team's more classic look of the past.

The team revealed the new threads via social media, with current league and government restrictions preventing any kind of in-person event to unveil them.

Check out the new look:

"This new but familiar look is a direct result of the valuable feedback we received from our fans," Buccaneers Owner/Co-Chairman Ed Glazer said in the team's official statement. "We are excited to return to our classic Super Bowl era uniforms while also introducing a sleek Color Rush uniform that showcases our signature pewter in a new and dramatic way. The refreshed classic design of our home and away combinations bridges our past with our exciting new future, and we are confident it will resonate with our fans."

It's a return to the glory days for the Bucs, who played their most successful football after making their first uniform change in 1997. They would enjoy the most accomplished stretch in team history over the following decade, an era that culminated with a Super Bowl XXXVII victory following the 2002 season.

The team made a significant change to those uniforms in 2014, but the reaction from fans was mixed, at best. Many fans have long criticized the team's most recent design, particularly the alarm-clock numbers.

The team and the fans alike will be hoping this new look will return the team to the success they enjoyed nearly two decades ago.

