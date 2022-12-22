Bucs Projected to Move on From Leonard Fournette in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

The Buccaneers could move on from Leonard Fournette by taking one of the most dominant RBs in the draft.

Leonard Fournette's 2022 season has not gone as planned for the veteran back. The offense has sputtered since the departure of former head coach, Bruce Arians, and the Bucs' run game has taken a huge fall from grace after being one of the league's more dominant run games. Fournette was a huge piece of the Buccaneers' success on the ground since his arrival in Tampa Bay back when the franchise acquired him after becoming an outcast in Jacksonville in 2020.

Fournette really came onto the scene for the Bucs during the team's playoff run, where he earned the starting back role, which eventually led to the organization's 2nd ever Super Bowl win. This season, however, Lenny has found it difficult to find much running room posting just 568 yards on 159 carries and 3 touchdowns.

With the Bucs already looking more towards rookie Rachaad White, Lenny has seen few carries as of late and makes you wonder if his time in Tampa Bay is coming to end; and if it is, what are the Buccaneers' plan for the future at the running back position?

CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson, during his latest 2023 NFL mock draft, tried to answer that question as he has the Buccaneers selecting one of the most dominant running backs in college football.

"The Bucs could target a QB here, but with questions about Anthony Richardson's future and his uneven play this season, Tampa could look to fill other needs. RB isn't a huge priority with Rachaad White's emergence, but the team could move on from Fournette and plug in Robinson, who has been dominant for the Longhorns this season."

Ryan Wilson has the Bucs selecting 19th overall in the first round of the 2023 draft, presumably assuming that they won't do much in the playoffs even if they make it. Pairing up two young running backs in White and Robinson would make for an exciting backfield. Robinson is perhaps college football's most versatile and NFL ready back after being highly touted coming out of the University of Texas.

The biggest concern with the Bucs going this route is what in the heck are Tom Brady's plans following this season. I am sure that Jason Licht has plans for whatever scenario plays out regarding Brady, but getting a running back of Robinson's caliber on a rookie contract is a steal and ultimately would look like an upgrade over Fournette. This move would be an enticing one for Brady as he will be looking for guarantees for the upcoming season on what any team will do to help bring both Brady and the franchise a Lombardi trophy.

