AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Bucs Restructure TE Cameron Brate's Contract

J. Kanno

As the Bucs prepare to make a run with Tom Brady, they need to address some of their existing contracts in order to make additional moves. They start with tight end Cameron Brate, restructuring his contract this week (via the Athletic's Greg Auman):

Though details of the restructure were not immediately available, it is likely the move was designed to give the Bucs more cap space in 2020 and possibly 2021. The move is a sign that the Bucs likely expect to keep Brate at least for the next season.

Brate signed a six-year, $40.8 million contract with Tampa Bay in 2018. His contract guaranteed $14 million over the first two years, so the Bucs are essentially paying as they go for now.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patriots Thank Tom Brady in Full-Page Tampa Newspaper Ad

The Pats took out a full-page ad in the Tampa Bay Times to thank their QB and wish him well in Tampa Bay.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Players React to Tom Brady Signing

Tom Brady's new teammates are understandably excited for his arrival.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

Why Tom Brady Can Fuel Bucs' Return to Glory

The Bucs are ready to win now, and Tom Brady can put them over the top.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Re-Sign LB Kevin Minter

A key reserve returns to Tampa Bay's defense on a one-year deal.

J. Kanno

by

Footballfan55

Jameis Winston Bids Farewell to Tampa Bay

The former No. 1 overall pick says farewell to Tampa Bay via social media.

Luke Easterling

In Tom Brady, Bucs Finally Land the Big Fish

After years of being jilted by big names, Tampa Bay is finally bringing one home.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

Chris Godwin Talks Tom Brady, No. 12 Jersey

Who will wear No. 12 for the Bucs in 2020?

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

2020 NFL Mock Draft: A Successor for Tom Brady?

Would the Bucs spend this year's first-round pick on Tom Brady's eventual replacement?

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Which Scenario is Best for Bucs?

Here are multiple ways the draft board could fall for Tampa Bay next month.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

Breaking Down Details in Tom Brady's Contract with Bucs

See the numbers and structure for Brady's new deal with Tampa Bay.

Luke Easterling