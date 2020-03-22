Bucs Restructure TE Cameron Brate's Contract

As the Bucs prepare to make a run with Tom Brady, they need to address some of their existing contracts in order to make additional moves. They start with tight end Cameron Brate, restructuring his contract this week (via the Athletic's Greg Auman):

Though details of the restructure were not immediately available, it is likely the move was designed to give the Bucs more cap space in 2020 and possibly 2021. The move is a sign that the Bucs likely expect to keep Brate at least for the next season.

Brate signed a six-year, $40.8 million contract with Tampa Bay in 2018. His contract guaranteed $14 million over the first two years, so the Bucs are essentially paying as they go for now.