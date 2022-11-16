Bucs' Rookie RB Earns GMFB's "Angry Runs" Scepter

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' running game was finally able to get going on Sunday when they faced the Seattle Seahawks in the first-ever NFL game played in Germany.

Veteran RB, Leonard Fournette, was able to amass 57 yards and 1 touchdown before leaving the game due to a hip pointer injury. However, Fournette did not get the start in this one as it was rookie running back, Rachaad White, who got the nod to try and spark a Bucs' run game that has been abysmal so far this season. White finished the game with 22 rushes for 105 yards, the first 100-yard game of the rookie's young career. Although he failed to reach the end zone in this one, there was one play in particular that caught the eyes of everyone who turned into Sunday morning's game.

On a 29-yard run near the end of the third quarter, White broke into the open field before being confronted by Seahawks' safety Quandre Diggs. What happened at the collision is what many were talking about. Diggs attempted to tackle White, but as soon as he tried, White stuck out his arm, as if going to stiff-arm Diggs, but ended up tossing the Seattle safety well away with an emphatic shove.

The play of the day for the Buccaneers was so good that it earned Good Morning Football's "Angry Run" scepter presented by NFL Network's Kyle Brandt.

Incredible. It is more than difficult to do that to an NFL defender, and the fact that White did this as a rookie against Diggs makes it all the much better.

There is a bright future ahead for the Buccaneers' 2022 NFL draft pick. Even brighter, his performance pulled Tampa Bay out of last place in the league in rushing.

