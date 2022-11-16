Bucs-Seahawks: Most Watched International NFL Game Ever

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 21-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany this past Sunday was the most viewed NFL international game ever recorded since the NFL started playing internationally in 2016 with 5.8 million viewers.

The viewers were a combination of TV & Digital viewers and the Bucs-Seahawks game surpassed the Green Bay Packers-New York Giants Week 5 Game in London this season. The 5.8 million viewers for Seahawks-Buccaneers is up +5% versus Giants-Packers in Week 5, +19% versus Vikings-Saints in Week 4 from London this year, and +63% versus last year’s Week 5 matchup from London between the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons.

It is important to note, that the three international games this season, Bucs-Seahawks, Vikings-Saints and Giants-Packers were the three most viewed international games ever. This is important as it is proof that the NFL is spreading across the globe and American football is spreading its wings, hopefully garnering more fans and creating more opportunities for athletes overseas to make a name for themselves and make the move to America to play the great game of football.

