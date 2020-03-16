Bucs sign TE Antony Auclair to one-year deal

The Buccaneers' first deal in free agency this year is no bank buster, but it does shore up their tight end depth. Tampa Bay signed TE Antony Auclair to a one-year deal rather than tender him as a restricted free agent (via the Athletic's Greg Auman):

The details of Auclair's contract were not immediately available, but it is likely to be a six-figure contract. He played just 15 percent of offensive snaps and was primarily used as a blocker rather than a receiving weapon, getting just three targets in 2019.

Though the Bucs might have bigger question marks hanging over tight ends O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, retaining Auclair gives them some continuity in pass protection and run blocking.