Bucs Strengths and Weaknesses Heading Into 2022 Season

When examining the state of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers heading into the 2022 regular season, it's an objective fact that this team, like all others, has both strengths and weaknesses.

Determining what exactly those strengths and weaknesses are is a more subjective process. It's also one that will become easier to do as the season moves along.

But just because this version of the Buccaneers haven't played a game yet, doesn't mean we can't discuss their strengths and weaknesses heading into the first week of the NFL season.

Let's start with the strengths.

STRENGTHS

OFFENSIVE PLAYMAKERS

There’s no denying that the 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers are absolutely loaded with offensive playmakers. The team’s top-4 wide receivers – Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage, and Julio Jones – form what is arguably the deepest, and most talented group of pass catchers in the entire league.

In the backfield, a punishing, relentless workhorse like Leonard Fournette – rejuvenated since joining the Bucs – working in tandem with an explosive runner and gifted pass-catcher in Rachaad White, makes for a dynamic pairing.

Depending on your definition of the term ‘playmaker’, Tom Brady may not meet the criteria. Regardless, he sure as hell makes a lot of plays. And it’s tough to envision a better scenario for any collection of offensive playmakers to be in than the one these Bucs find themselves in. It’s similar to an orchestra full of artists overflowing with talent, with Tom Brady acting as their conductor.

FRONT SEVEN

Despite losing two cogs from the Bucs’ Super Bowl winning season in 2020 – Ndamukong Suh and Jason Pierre-Paul – it’s widely understood that the players’ taking over those roles in 2022 – Akiem Hicks and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka – will serve as upgrades at those spots along the defensive line.

With Vita Vea and William Gholston remaining entrenched in their roles, the addition of Hicks to the interior defensive line, along with the Bucs’ first pick in this year’s draft (Logan Hall), adds a new dynamic of depth and youth to this group.

With talented second-year edge rusher, Tryon-Shoyinka set to occupy the starting edge rusher position opposite Shaquil Barrett, this defensive line group will not only continue to be one of the best in the league defending the run, but they will also be far more fierce when it comes to rushing the passer.

Throw in what is arguably the best duo of inside linebackers in the NFL in Lavonte David and Devin White, and you’d have to be out of your mind to not consider this front-7 to be a major strength for this team and one of the best in the entire league.

CONTINUITY

The Bucs may have a new head coach this year, but he’s not actually new. Todd Bowles taking over for Bruce Arians may come with some philosophical changes, but the returning players on the team are all very familiar with Bowles, who’s been with the Buccaneers since 2019. Thankfully, he will also be resuming his role as the team’s defensive play-caller, which in conjunction with Byron Leftwich, means both coordinators from last season remain the same.

Despite some changes to the starting roster this season, the core of this team remains very much intact. By my count, of the 22 players projected to start for the Bucs this season, only four are new to the team. Those players are Russell Gage, Akiem Hicks, Shaq Mason, and Luke Goedeke. And aside from the left guard position (vacated by Ali Marpet), each of those players represent an upgrade at their respective positions.

Probably the most important example of continuity on this team can be found at the quarterback position. With 45-year-old Tom Brady returning for his 23rd season in the NFL, after ‘retiring’ earlier in the offseason, the fact that he’s back must feel like house money for the Bucs and their fans. He really is the catalyst of continuity. Without Brady returning, would Carlton Davis, Ryan Jensen, and Chris Godwin have all re-signed in Tampa Bay? We’ll never know for sure.

For the Bucs, having Tom Brady – with multiple years of experience running the same offensive system – lead an uber-talented cast of offensive playmakers into battle, with an underwhelming list of competitors in the NFC – this feels like a blessing. And one that Bucs fans shouldn’t take for granted heading into this season, no matter what happens when it’s all said and done.

WEAKNESSES

INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE

It’s not really fair to consider this a weakness for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, especially because they haven’t even played a single regular season game together. But with two of the best lineman in the league no longer in the fold for this group – Ali Marpet due to retirement and Ryan Jensen due to injury – it’s not fair to expect them to dominate the opposition like they did last season.

Despite all of Tom Brady’s strengths, being fleet of foot is not one of them. Based on his inability to get outside of the pocket to create plays, his offensive line’s ability to stand up to interior pressure is paramount to his success. Sure, his quick release time certainly helps, but so does a clean pocket to throw from.

Shaq Mason is likely an upgrade at the right guard position, so he shouldn’t be a point of concern. But Robert Hainsey (C) and Luke Goedeke (LG) are going to have their hands full this season. Neither one has ever started an NFL game before. That said, if both are able to stay healthy, and perform at the level their coaches believe they can, the Bucs should be just fine.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Special teams have been an achilles heel for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as long as I can remember. Ryan Succop has been a breath of fresh air for the team, as it’s hard to recall a Bucs kicker who demonstrated any sort of consistency in the many years that separated him from Martin Gramatica. There’s a lot more to special teams than your field goal kicker though, and the Bucs’ coverage units struggled mightily during the preseason.

After a disappointing 2021 campaign, the Bucs were forced to cut ties with punter Bradley Pinion. They decided to draft his replacement (Jake Camarda) in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Bucs fans haven’t been treated to the excitement of witnessing kick return touchdowns very often over the years. Unfortunately, Jaelon Darden wasn’t able to buck that trend in 2021. Darden struggled mightily as a return man for the Bucs last season, and when sharing the responsibility with several other players this preseason, he wasn’t able to show any real flashes. That said, he made the team, and it appears as though the Bucs believe he has what it takes.

With the Bucs’ Special Teams Coordinator, Keith Armstrong, entering his fourth year on the job, his group is going to need to make some more plays this season. Not only to provide some security in the battle for field position, but potentially to keep his job, as well.

TIGHT END

Let me be clear in saying, the tight end position for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is not a weakness. It’s just not as strong as it was last year. Any time you lose a player as uniquely talented as Rob Gronkowski, it’s going to hurt your football team – at least a little bit. Gronk’s effectiveness as a receiver and an in-line blocker is not something that can be replicated by one player. But that’s not what the 2022 Bucs will try to do.

Cameron Brate, though solid as a pass catcher and someone who is very familiar with the offensive playbook, is not a good blocking tight end. Although he’s listed as the starter on the depth chart, the Bucs are going to try to capture a combination of blocking and passing catching production from the tight end position by committee. This means veteran newcomer, Kyle Rudolph, will likely have a pretty important role.

The Bucs also drafted two tight ends in this year’s draft, both of whom can be expected to see a healthy number of snaps as rookies. Cade Otton has a ton of promise as an all-around player (blocking and receiving), while Ko Kieft is a blocking specialist. Kieft spent the entire preseason imposing his will on opposing players in violent fashion, and boy was it a treat to watch. You can expect Byron Leftwich to utilize this weapon not just in traditional tight end formations, but by moving Kieft into the backfield to act as a de facto fullback as well.

