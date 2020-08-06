AllBucs
Bucs OT Brad Seaton Opts Out of 2020 Season

J. Kanno

Offensive tackle Brad Seaton has become the first Tampa Bay Buccaneers player to opt out of the 2020 NFL season due to the COVID-19 pandemic (per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero):

Seaton joined the Bucs' practice squad last season and was slated to compete for a backup tackle role in training camp. He was mentioned by Arians last week as a possible fill-in for starting left tackle Donovan Smith when it appeared he might opt out (via the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud):

Seaton was a bubble player heading into camp at a position in dire need of depth. Though the Bucs may miss him, the health of him and his family came first.

