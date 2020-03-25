AllBucs
Bruce Arians: Bucs' Throwback Uniforms Could Return in 2021

Luke Easterling

I'm old enough to remember when people hated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' creamsicle orange uniforms, but more and more fans have been begging for them to return in recent years.

Unfortunately, after a few years of wearing them for throwback games, the Bucs were prevented from continuing the tradition because of a new NFL rule that requires all players to wear the same helmet shell all season long.

Since Tampa Bay's current and most recent helmets have been pewter, they haven't been allowed to wear their old uniforms, which featured a white helmet shell.

Could that change for the 2021 season? It appears so, according to Bucs head coach Bruce Arians.

Appearing on the Dan Patrick Show, Arians said a rule change could be coming that would allow the return of the throwback uniforms for the 2021 season and beyond:

While many fans have been hoping for the return of creamsicle in the team's new uniforms (set to be unveiled next month), it appears the pewter helmets will remain the team's primary option.

If the rule indeed changes after this season, though, there will be plenty of happy Bucs fans.

