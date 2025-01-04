BucsGameday Staff Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints Week 18
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the driver's seat, controlling their playoff destiny after a dominating performance against the Panthers and a loss by the Falcons to the Commanders in Week 17. A win in Week 18 will mark the fourth consecutive season the Buccaneers have won the NFC South and the fifth season in a row of reaching the playoffs.
Tampa Bay's offense has been on fire all season long, ranking in the top five and ten across several key statistical categories. That has been spearheaded by the magical play calling of offensive coordinator Liam Coen, an electrifying run game, and quarterback Baker Mayfield's career-high level of play. The defense has been the Bucs' lone question mark throughout the season, but they have picked it up recently with Todd Bowles making the right adjustments in the second half of games.
While both teams are dealing with injury issues, the Saints are a bit worse off as they are missing a slew of skill players including quarterback Derek Carr and running back Alvin Kamara. The Saints aren't a threat to anyone at this point of the season but they likely would love to play spoiler for the Buccaneers.
Here is how our staff here at BucsGameday sees this one playing out between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints in Week 18.
Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a great chance to sure up a playoff spot when they face off against the New Orleans Saints in Week 18. The Bucs just need to win thanks to the Commanders beating the Falcons in Week 17 to secure their fourth straight NFC South title and reach the postseason.
The Bucs are hitting their stride at the right time, coming off a dominating win against the Panthers, and now get a beat-up Saints team that is looking toward the future. Tampa Bay's offense should have no problem against New Orleans' defense, and with the defense stepping up as of late, they should also be able to handle the Saints' offense that is lacking their starting quarterback and running back.
The Bucs will put a bow on their regular season by beating the Saints at home, securing their fourth consecutive NFC South crown.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 8-7
Buccaneers 34, Saints 17
River Wells (@riverhwells)
The Bucs can't be caught in a trap here with just one game left to play in the NFL season, but the Saints are also very unlikely to put up much of a fight. Potentially without starters like Derek Carr, Chris Olave and Alvin Kamara, New Orleans is a shell of the team it was when the Buccaneers blew them out 51-27 in New Orleans. It will likely be a scrappy divisional game at first, but Tampa Bay severely outclasses this Saints team — a loss on Sunday would be a disaster for more reasons than one.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 8-7
Buccaneers 28, Saints 13
JC Allen (@JCAllenNFL)
It's a hat and t-shirt game for the Bucs. Win, and you're in the playoffs as the NFC South divisional champs for the fourth straight year. A win would also show improvement in record for the third year of Todd Bowles' tenure as head coach, something the Glazers are looking for.
However, the Saints aren't just going to roll over - they would love to play spoiler for the Bucs. Luckily the Saints are a mess. They're standing at 5 and 11, are without their starting QB and RB, and have injuries across the board.
Meanwhile, the Bucs' offense has been rolling, scoring 40+ points in two of their last three games behind a stout rushing attack and Baker Mayfield spreading the ball around. The defense has stepped up in recent weeks and has allowed just three points in the second half through their last three contests.
The Bucs should roll over the Saints but need to avoid costly turnovers and play their brand of football. If they can do that, they'll be donning hats and t-shirts come Sunday afternoon.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 8-7
Buccaneers 34, Saints 13
Kade Kimble (@kadekimble)
Fresh off a dominating victory over an NFC South opponent, the Buccaneers have a chance to reach double-digit wins while helping Mike Evans make NFL history. A second-straight dominating victory, this time over a struggling Saints squad, could provide much-needed momentum heading into the postseason.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 11-3 (Excludes Ravens game)
Buccaneers 34, Saints 17
David Harrison (@DHarrison82)
With everything on the line, it's hard not to think about Todd Bowles Buccaneers squads that have come out flat in these scenarios in the past. Still, I just have a gut feeling we're destined to have Buccaneers playoff football, and the potential to get a Commanders rematch from Week 1 of the season to Week 1 of the playoffs is too good not to pull for.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 12-3
Buccaneers 28, Saints 14
Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG)
The end of the regular season has arrived and somehow, despite losing four straight games in the middle of the year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers remain in control of their destiny. With a victory, the Buccaneers will secure the NFC South and their spot in the postseason for the fourth straight year.
New Orleans is riddled with injuries but this is a rivalry after all. The Saints would surely love to spoil Tampa Bay's shot at the playoffs. With that being said, the Buccaneers are playing quality football at the right time and seem focused enough to get this game locked up in front of the home fans.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 11-4
Buccaneers 34, Saints 17
CONSENSUS: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-0)
**All Records Exclude Saints Game due to Hurricane Milton**
