Bruce Arians Knew Budda Baker Would Be Something Special

The Arizona Cardinals made Budda Baker the NFL's highest-paid safety Tuesday, signing him to a massive four-year extension.

A second-round pick out of Washington, Baker came to Arizona while Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was running the show for the Cardinals.

Arians knew early on that Baker would become something special at the pro level, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport recounts:

Just 24 years old, Baker already has a pair of Pro Bowls under his belt, and is still proving wrong all the doubters who wondered if his undersized frame would hold up at the next level, especially given his physical style of play.