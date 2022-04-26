Byron Leftwich: "Nothing really changes" on offense in 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been through a lot so far this off-season. Their Super Bowl QB retired just to un-retire, free agency and their head coach stepping down are some of the highlights thus far.

READ MORE: Gronk's Message to Tom Brady

Even with all of the newsworthy things happening, things seem to be fairly seamless in the transition period from former HC Bruce Arians and newly promoted from DC to HC Todd Bowles.

How will Byron Leftwich's offense look without multiple key players? Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

At the 8th Annual Arians Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic, Bucs' OC Byron Leftwich, who many think deserves a head coaching gig in the NFL, spoke about how the offense would be now that Bruce Arians is no longer the head coach.

“Nothing really changes,” Leftwich told reporters. “He’s [Arians] been trying to tell you guys [that] I’ve been doing it all since I really got here. But, the narrative is the narrative.

“Nothing really changes. He’s still in the building. If I ever need help, if I ever need to bounce something off of him, he’s right there for me. … It’s always good to be around BA as much as possible.”

It doesn't seem like things will be changing on the offensive side of the ball according to Leftwich. Just because Arians is no longer HC does not mean that he was in complete control over the offense in past seasons.

In fact, it has been proven, shown and spoken on that Byron Leftwich indeed has had majority control over how the Bucs' offense runs the past couple of seasons.

READ MORE: NFL Draft First-Round Projections

With defensive-minded HC Todd Bowles now at the helm, I fully expect these two to work in unison with one another to teach and learn. This can only benefit both Bowles and Leftwich in their head coaching careers.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook