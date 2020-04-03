Chris Godwin Talks Tom Brady, No. 12 Jersey

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are primed for a big year in 2020, thanks in large part to the arrival of their new quarterback, Tom Brady.

Expectations are big for the Bucs this season, but not just because of Brady. The Bucs are also returning a promising defense, and an offense that features not one but two Pro Bowl wide receivers.

One of those receivers, Chris Godwin, is heading into the final year of his rookie contract, and should be getting a huge long-term extension from the Bucs at some point this season. He also gave his No. 12 jersey to his new quarterback out of respect.

Godwin recently spoke with SI's Albert Breer about Brady's arrival, the jersey number transaction and more.