AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Chris Godwin Talks Tom Brady, No. 12 Jersey

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are primed for a big year in 2020, thanks in large part to the arrival of their new quarterback, Tom Brady.

Expectations are big for the Bucs this season, but not just because of Brady. The Bucs are also returning a promising defense, and an offense that features not one but two Pro Bowl wide receivers.

One of those receivers, Chris Godwin, is heading into the final year of his rookie contract, and should be getting a huge long-term extension from the Bucs at some point this season. He also gave his No. 12 jersey to his new quarterback out of respect.

Godwin recently spoke with SI's Albert Breer about Brady's arrival, the jersey number transaction and more.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bucs Re-Sign QB Blaine Gabbert to 1-Year Deal

Tampa Bay is bringing back their veteran backup for the 2020 season.

J. Kanno

Tom Brady Partners with Wheels Up to Supply Meals During Pandemic

Tampa Bay's new quarterback is helping out those in need during the worldwide crisis.

J. Kanno

Tom Brady is Moving into Derek Jeter's Waterfront Mansion in Tampa

Tampa Bay's new arrival will be renting the home of another famous athlete in town.

Luke Easterling

2020 NFL Draft: Perfect Fit for Bucs at Every Position

These prospects fit exactly what Tampa Bay needs in this year's draft.

Luke Easterling

Bucs WR on Tom Brady: 'He's as Old as My Dad'

Second-year receiver Scotty Miller will be catching passes from another generation this season.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

Bucs to Unveil New Uniforms April 7th

We now know when we'll finally get to see Tampa Bay's new threads.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Reveal Chris Godwin's New Jersey Number

See what Tampa Bay's Pro Bowl receiver will be wearing now that Tom Brady is in town.

Luke Easterling

Grading Bucs' Signing of Tom Brady

The Bucs made a big splash, but was it the right move?

J. Kanno

Tom Brady Recruited Bucs as Much as They Recruited Him

Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht says his new QB was already sold when free agency opened.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

Bucs' Biggest Needs After 1st Wave of Free Agency

See what the Bucs still need to add as free agency begins to slow down.

J. Kanno

by

Footballfan55