Bucs Pull Coaches, Scouts Off Travel Plans Due to Novel Coronavirus

As novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to create a global health crisis, NFL teams are beginning to make decisions about their operations in order to keep their employees safe.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are pulling coaches and scouts off the road as they prepare for the 2020 NFL Draft and free agency, per MMQB's Albert Breer:

Tampa Bay's move comes after an official announcement from the Washington Redskins amounting to a similar decision.

The NFL is also taking their own precautions, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

This situation is likely to have a significant impact on predraft visits with prospects, pro day workouts, and possible the 2020 draft itself, which is set to take place in Las Vegas late next month.