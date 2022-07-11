Skip to main content

Could Buccaneers Tom Brady Be the Best NFC Quarterback… Ever?

Another ring could bring into light a question many won’t want to answer

If Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win another Super Bowl then the legendary quarterback could surpass all NFC signal-callers in postseason wins against the conference.

Not Troy Aikman of the Dallas Cowboys, not Aaron Rodgers or Brett Favre of the Green Bay Packers (and one NFC win with the Minnesota Vikings for Favre), not even Steve Young or the great Joe Montana for Brady’s childhood team, the San Francisco 49ers.

None of them would have more wins against NFC teams in the postseason if Brady can lead the Bucs into, and through, the 2022-2023 playoffs.

Report: Buccaneers Have Real Interest in 49ers Quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo

Currently, Favre holds the record despite having won just a single Super Bowl title, with 12 postseason wins against NFC teams.

When Brady joined the Buccaneers in 2020 he came in with six wins against the conference, all producing rings during his time with the New England Patriots.

The Super Bowl run in his first season with Tampa Bay brought the total to nine wins, and last year’s Wild Card win over the Philadelphia Eagles makes 10.

Two wins against the NFC this year ties Favre, but three clinches the record. 

So a Wild Card bid is required here.

Of course, given the strength of schedule, the Bucs are about to face, Rob Gronkowski’s retirement, and the fact star receiver Chris Godwin could miss time to start the season, a Wild Card spot is as good as any.

READ MORE: Former Buccaneers Linebacker Placed on Dallas Cowboys Injured Reserve

And fans of the Buccaneers certainly wouldn’t mind witnessing even more franchise and league history.

Is it possible Tom Brady is the best NFC quarterback we’ve ever seen? That argument is getting stronger by the game, and by season’s end, there may not be another who can say they’ve had the success against the conference as he has.

After just three years of being in the conference.

