Bulletin board material has been made famous by athletic greats like the Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady.

It's simple really, don't say anything disparaging about the teams or the players themselves, because if you do you'll pay for it on the court or the field.

When Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was asked about squaring off against Brady on Sunday Night Football this weekend, he not only stayed away from bulleting board material, he did so very deliberately.

"All the compliments," McCarthy said on the Shan and RJ show on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. "And then some."

But he didn't stop with the generic compliment comment, diving a little deeper into what it means to host perhaps the greatest quarterback to ever play in the NFL.

"It's great to compete each and every week," McCarthy continued. "But when you have an opportunity to compete against Tom Brady, it's special...we're looking forward to it."

The Buccaneers weren't just on the receiving end of niceties entering the weekend though, they were giving as well.

“They’re a good football team," Brady said about the Cowboys. "They have a lot of dynamic players in the pass rush, at linebacker. In the secondary, Trevon [Diggs] is a great player...Micah [Parsons] is a hell of a player all over the field... (and) DeMarcus Lawrence is a great player...It’s going to be a big challenge for the opener.”

Each team's roster has it's strengths, but each also has perceived spots where an opponent may be able to gain some competitive advantages.

As both get ready to start a year loaded with postseason aspirations and expectations, neither is giving the other any added motivation to come out ready for what should be a special Sunday Night Football opening to the 2022 NFL Season.

