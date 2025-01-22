Crucial Buccaneers Front Office Executive Hired as Raiders General Manager
Many Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans were jumping for joy when offensive coordinator Liam Coen returned to the team after taking head coaching interviews with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but as things go up, they must come down.
While Coen is staying, another crucial part of Tampa Bay's staff is leaving. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that Buccaneers assistant General Manager John Spytek is leaving the team to become the general manager for the Las Vegas Raiders. Spytek had been a favorite for the job for some time, and now, he's officially landed in Sin City.
Spytek has been a crucial aid to general manager Jason Licht in Tampa Bay, using his prior experience as a scout with the Eagles, Broncos and Browns to help land player talent in the draft. Spytek has been in Tampa Bay since 2016, and after a nine-year stint, is departing for Vegas — the loss is Tampa Bay's first big front office departure since Jon Robinson, the man Spytek replaced in 2015, left to become the general manager of the Tennessee Titans.
The hire should be no surprise with Tom Brady in the building in Las Vegas. Brady and Spytek were teammates at Michigan, and the two worked together during Brady's three years in Tampa Bay that resulted in a Super Bowl win in 2020 and the franchise's best record in 2021.
