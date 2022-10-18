Does it make sense for the Buccaneers to trade for Cam Akers?

The NFL Trade Deadline is set for two weeks from today - Tuesday, November 1 at 4 p.m. eastern - and teams around the league are already beginning to make players on their rosters available.

One of the most interesting commodities on the market is Los Angeles Rams running back, Cam Akers. After the running back was inactive for the Rams' win over Carolina, head coach Sean McVay confirmed that both parties are exploring a trade.

"I'd like to think I'm a very open-minded person," McVay said on Monday. "But I think when you look at certain situations and scenarios with the way that things have kind of unfolded, as of right now, I think ... the best option for all parties ... would be to explore if there's a good situation for him with another team."

"If that doesn't come to fruition, I would never say that him coming back and figuring out the best way to be able to utilize him and him be the best player he's capable of is, is off the table. I would never speak in absolutes like that."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided the latest on Akers during an appearance on Good Morning Football. Rapoport stated that McVay and the former Florida State star are dealing with football and philosophical differences

"And then there's the oddest trade rumor. We get to Cam Akers, the former starting running back for the Los Angeles Rams, did not play yesterday. Was inactive, what is described to me as football and philosophical differences with head coach Sean McVay," Rapoport said on Monday. "Clearly fallen out of favor. Very talented, I know the Rams are getting some trade interest on him. I would not be surprised if he ended up playing his last down with the Los Angeles Rams as both sides move on."

Does it make sense for the Buccaneers to make an offer for Akers?

Tampa Bay is currently averaging an NFL-worst 67.5 yards per game on the ground. Starting running back Leonard Fournette has compiled 95 carries for 343 yards and one touchdown. His 3.6 yards per carry is his worst average since 2018. Fournette has been useful in the passing game but he hasn't consistently been able to get going on the ground, with a long run of just 19 yards in six appearances.

The former LSU star totaled 127 yards on 21 carries (6.0 YPC) in the Buccaneers' season-opening win over the Cowboys. Since then, he's recorded 74 carries for 216 yards (2.9 YPC). Behind him, backup and rookie Rachaad White has only rushed 20 times for 47 yards (2.3 YPC) and a touchdown. He hasn't been any better in sparse touches.

The Buccaneers owe Fournette an average of $7 million per year during the life of his contract. But, investing in another tool like Akers could boost the production of Tampa Bay's backfield in the present and future for pennies on the dollar.

The third-year player is set to make just $1.1 million this year and $1.4 million in 2023. That would give the franchise nearly a full two seasons with Akers before having to make a decision on his future.

There's no doubting his talent but injuries have set Akers back and he might need a fresh start to reach his full potential. An Achilles tear kept him out for all but one regular season game last year. He played in all four playoff games as the Rams took home the Super Bowl.

However, Akers has struggled with his vision and confidence this season. He's totaled 51 carries for 151 yards and a touchdown as well as 2 catches for 18 yards. With that being said, it normally takes two years to get back to full strength after a serious lower-body injury. There's still hope that Akers can get back to the form that he was in at Florida State.

Prior to his time in the NFL, Akers starred for three years with the Seminoles. He finished his college career with 586 rushes for 2,875 yards and 27 touchdowns on the ground. Akers added 69 catches for 486 yards and seven more scores.

Considering how public McVay has been on the fact that the Rams are exploring trades for Akers, it's possible that the Buccaneers could nab him for a discount. A wide receiver like Scotty Miller, Breshad Perriman, Jaelon Darden or running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn, packaged with a day two or day three pick might be enough to get it done.

Tampa Bay is fresh off an offseason where it extended Fournette and invested a third round pick in White. However, the tantalizing potential of the 23-year-old Akers may be too much to pass up taking a shot at.

READ MORE: Tom Brady has funny response to roughing the passer penalty

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook