Donald Trump Has Thoughts on Tom Brady, Bucs

Luke Easterling

When a legendary player like Tom Brady changes teams after 20 years, everyone is bound to have something to say about it.

That includes the President of the United States.

Donald Trump appeared on Fox Sports Radio on Tuesday morning, and he shared his thoughts on Brady leaving the New England Patriots for the Bucs.

“I think (Brady’s) biggest thing is, he wants to win,” Trump said. “And from what I know, and I know the ownership of the team, they’ll do whatever they have to because they’re fantastic people.”

The Glazer family, which owns the Bucs, have been significant financial supporters of Trump's presidential campaigns.

“I think he had plenty of teams to go to, and he picked one with – from what I understand – a good offensive line and very good receivers," Trump continued, talking about Brady. "He looked at that closely. I think he probably had other choices where they had players."

It's strange for everyone to see Brady in a different uniforms after 20 years and six Super Bowl wins with the Pats, but Trump thinks the GOAT will prove he can still succeed elsewhere in 2020 and beyond.

“I don’t know why it would be a surprise, but perhaps it will be," Trump said of Brady's chances of winning in Tampa Bay. "But I think he’s gonna surprise a lot of people, I think he’s gonna do great.”

