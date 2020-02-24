Five Bucs make top 100 free agent list

Every year dozens of NFL players hit the open market of free agency, and every year some or several pundits rank them. CBS Sports' Pete Prisco sorted his hierarchy of the best 100 free agents and named five Bucs to his list:

The highest ranking Buccaneer on the list is linebacker Shaq Barrett, who comes in as the ninth top free agent. Jameis Winston comes in just two spots after, though he is the fourth quarterback on the list. Wide receiver Breshad Perriman, defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh and LB Jason Pierre-Paul round out the Bucs' representation on the list respectively.

There is a strong possibility that at least three of the five Bucs listed will not return to Tampa Bay next season. Fortunately, there are 95 other players on the list, including the likes of LB Jadeveon Clowney, QB Philip Rivers, WR Demarcus Robinson, DL Michael Pierce, and LB Kamalei Correa.