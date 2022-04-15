Floyd Mayweather to pay NFL team $20 million if they sign Antonio Brown

Free-agent WR Antonio Brown has had a number of mentors in his career. Tom Brady mentored Brown when he was trying to get back to the league a few years ago and now it seems another high-profile athlete has taken him under his wings.

Floyd Mayweather and Brown have been seen together at a number of events recently, making Mayweather someone who has Brown's best interests at hand. The former boxer went on "The Pivot" podcast to explain the unfairness Brown receives from the league.

"I think AB is really misunderstood. He just wants to be treated fair. And this is for any team that's watching right now. We'll make them a deal: if they sign AB and AB go through the whole season, no problems at all, and then they gotta give us $20 million. But if he mess up, then we've gotta give them $20 million. So if any team want to match that, you know, reach out to us."

Mayweather makes it well known that he thinks AB deserves another chance in the NFL and is willing to wager his own money to prove it. Unfortunately, I don't think this is how things work in the NFL, Floyd, but worth a shot right?

