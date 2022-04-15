Skip to main content

Floyd Mayweather to pay NFL team $20 million if they sign Antonio Brown

Boxer Floyd Mayweather vows to pay an NFL team $20 million that signs WR Antonio Brown and it doesn't work out.

Free-agent WR Antonio Brown has had a number of mentors in his career. Tom Brady mentored Brown when he was trying to get back to the league a few years ago and now it seems another high-profile athlete has taken him under his wings.

Floyd Mayweather and Brown have been seen together at a number of events recently, making Mayweather someone who has Brown's best interests at hand. The former boxer went on "The Pivot" podcast to explain the unfairness Brown receives from the league.

READ MORE: Odell Bekcham Jr. in Tampa Bay?

"I think AB is really misunderstood. He just wants to be treated fair. And this is for any team that's watching right now. We'll make them a deal: if they sign AB and AB go through the whole season, no problems at all, and then they gotta give us $20 million. But if he mess up, then we've gotta give them $20 million. So if any team want to match that, you know, reach out to us."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mayweather makes it well known that he thinks AB deserves another chance in the NFL and is willing to wager his own money to prove it. Unfortunately, I don't think this is how things work in the NFL, Floyd, but worth a shot right?

READ MORE: Tom Brady Has a Request for Elon Musk

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_17366495
News

Top Defensive Breakout Candidates for the Buccaneers in 2022

By Collin Haalboom36 minutes ago
USATSI_9134216
Draft

Draft expert's 7-round mock draft presents ideal scenario for the Buccaneers

By Collin Haalboom58 minutes ago
USATSI_17202674
Draft

Buccaneers host former Alabama running back leading up to 2022 NFL Draft

By Caleb Skinner1 hour ago
BEF0EC37-CA93-495C-AAD4-F7E5D64341CC
News

Why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Odell Beckham Jr. Make Sense

By David Harrison16 hours ago
A6962BB9-D927-4C94-A292-74FAC35F1EA5
News

Lots of Love for Head Coach Todd Bowles as Buccaneers Arrive in Tampa

By David Harrison17 hours ago
59EA6779-BDF1-4D25-AEDC-1D8D4ED23ED6
News

Tom Brady has special request of Elon Musk if he buys Twitter

By Caleb Skinner20 hours ago
USATSI_16929690
News

Report: Tom Brady, Sean Payton could join forces in Miami in 2023

By Nate GreerApr 13, 2022
USATSI_17300341
News

New Buccaneers jersey numbers officially revealed

By Caleb SkinnerApr 13, 2022