Former Buccaneer officially joins Amazon's NFL coverage

It is now official that future NFL Hall of Fame cornerback, Richard Sherman, will join Amazon's Thursday Night Football team this upcoming season.

Sherman will join Amazon's team as an analyst and will be a part of Prime Video's pregame, halftime and postgame coverage.

READ MORE: Tom Brady and Bruce Arians Are Friends

Richard Sherman has had an amazing 11-year NFL career, the majority of those coming with the Seattle Seahawks that saw him win a Super Bowl in 2013 and be a part of the infamous "Legion of Boom" before moving on to play for the San Francisco 49ers for 3 seasons and then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs brought in Sherman during the season once they had a need at CB due to injuries. Sherman only played in five games during that season, as he was hampered with leg injuries.

Even though he is turning his attention to the broadcast aspect of the game, Sherman has not ruled out a return to the NFL.

"I'm obviously going to keep training and staying in shape, but gotta take the opportunities when they're there, and this is an amazing opportunity with Amazon, so I couldn't pass it up," Sherman told the NFL Network. "But I'm going to leave that door open, if somebody wants to call late December, and needs some help, I'm happy to help."

Sherman is definitely a player that loves the game that he would jump ship from his role as an analyst to try and help the right team compete for a Super Bowl late in the season.

READ MORE: Another Way Brady Stacks Up in the NFL

Jared Stacy, director of Global Live Sports Production for Prime Video, had this to say about Sherman joining the Thursday Night Football team:

"We're excited to welcome Richard right off the field and onto our set. Few people are better equipped to give insight into the modern NFL than Richard. Fans will love seeing his big personality and brilliant football mind on display."

Sherman indeed has a big personality and his football acumen should be a great asset to a team that currently consists of Kirk Herbstreit, Al Michaels, and Hall of Fame TE Tony Gonzalez.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook