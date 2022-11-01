Former Buccaneer named interim head coach at SEC school

Auburn finally made the change everyone saw coming when the school elected to fire head coach Bryan Harsin after less than two years with the program. Harsin recorded a 9-12 overall record with the Tigers, including a 4-9 mark in conference play. Coupled with drama off the field, that simply wasn't good enough to keep him around at a school that considers itself as one of the elites in college football.

Shortly after the move, Auburn announced it was naming former Buccaneer Carnell "Cadillac" Williams as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Williams is in the midst of his fourth season with the program after being hired as the running backs coach in 2019.

Previously, the Alabama native was an All-American running back at Auburn. He helped lead the Tigers to an undefeated season in 2004 while recording 239 carries for 1,165 yards with 12 touchdowns on the ground. Williams parlayed his standout college career into a premier spot in the 2005 NFL Draft as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected him with the fifth overall selection.

Williams was named the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after recording 434 yards and three consecutive 100+ yard performances in his first three games. He totaled 515 rushes for 1,976 yards with seven touchdowns during his first two seasons in the league.

Unfortunately, injuries derailed his promising career. Williams became the first player to return from torn patellar tendons in each league but he wasn't quite the same. Following six years in Tampa, he spent one season with the St. Louis Rams prior to the end of his time in the NFL.

Outside of Auburn, Williams has coached at West Georgia (D2), IMG Academy (high school), and the Birmingham Iron (AAF).

