Former Bucs’ Divisional Rival Star Traded to Jacksonville Jaguars

With the trade deadline looming large on Tuesday at 4 pm ET, many of the teams in the NFC South division remained steadfast and quiet, making no moves up to that point until the Atlanta Falcons traded away a once-thought-of cornerstone piece in WR Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ridley spent his first four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons where he posted 248 catches for 3,342 yards and 28 touchdowns. His best season was in 2020 with Atlanta when Ridley put up 90 receptions for 1,374 yards and 9 touchdowns on his way to earning 2nd team All-Pro honors.

Turmoil struck Ridley just 5 games into the 2021 NFL season when he had to step away from the game due to personal reasons. During that time, Ridley made a huge mistake by placing bets on Atlanta Falcons’ games - a big no-no in professional sports. He was subsequently suspended for the entirety of the 2022 NFL season; just prior to the Eagles obtaining him in a trade.

READ MORE: Buccaneers Sign Two Former 2020 Super Bowl Champions

Now midway through the 2022 season, it appears that Ridley is getting a fresh start and a new home with the Jacksonville Jaguars - albeit the journey will begin next season.

Ridley has a chance to prove himself once again and the Jaguars are banking on him doing just that as evidenced by the terms of the trade shown below.

READ MORE: Buccaneers Legend Wants Devin White's Captain Privileges Taken Away

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.



Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook