Former Bucs First Round Tight End to Sign with Super Bowl Contender

Former Bucs' first-round draft pick, OJ Howard, appears to be nearing a deal with the 2021 AFC Champions.

The Buccaneers had high hopes for OJ Howard when they drafted the former Alabama tight end in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft. However after the achilles injury he struggled to find his rhythm with the team. He eventually became a free agent and decided to try things out with the Buffalo Bills.

Many thought this would be a new start for Howard, however, in a shocking move the Bills released the veteran tight end on final cut day.

It doesn't appear that Howard will have to look for a home for long as he is already in talks with the defending AFC Champions, the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Ian Rapoport.

If Howard does indeed end up signing with the Bengals, he will be competing with vet Hayden Hurst and Drew Sample for playing time.

Although some teams may be down on him, it appears that there is still plenty of interest around the league for Howard's services. It also appears that Howard is looking to sign with a team that has high chances of not only making the playoffs but a Super Bowl ring as well.

