Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback lands first NFL coaching job

The Detroit Lions are bringing in a fresh offensive mind with deep NFL experience, hiring former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Bruce Gradkowski as an offensive assistant coach.
This move marks the former Bucs quarterback's first official coaching role in the NFL, adding another experienced voice to head coach Dan Campbell’s staff.
Gradkowski, who played 11 seasons in the league, brings a wealth of knowledge from his time as a quarterback with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oakland Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. His playing career spanned over a decade, where he was known for his leadership, resilience, and ability to adapt in multiple offensive systems.
Before making the jump to the Lions, Gradkowski spent the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator and play caller for the St. Louis Battlehawks in the United Football League (UFL). Under his guidance, the Battlehawks developed into one of the UFL’s most efficient and dynamic offenses, showcasing his ability to scheme effectively and maximize player potential.
His success in the UFL made him a strong candidate for an NFL coaching opportunity, which has now materialized with Detroit.
The former Bucs standout informed the Lions of his decision, seizing the opportunity to transition into an NFL coaching role for the first time. Detroit’s coaching staff, known for its mix of experienced mentors and rising talents, gains another valuable asset with Gradkowski’s addition.
