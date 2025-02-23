Former Buccaneers safety announces retirement 7-year career
A former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety announced his retirement from the NFL after seven years at the professional level on Sunday.
Safety Keanu Neal, who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022, announced his retirement from football on Instagram. Neal is most known for his tenure with the Atlanta Falcons, who drafted him in 2016, but he also played for the Bucs, the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"To the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Bucs and Pittsburgh Steelers... thank you for allowing me to continue my career with you. All top-notch organizations," Neal said.
Graduating from the University of Florida, Neal returned to the state in 2022 when he played with the Buccaneers in Tom Brady's final year. He played in all 17 games as both a special teamer and safety, starting eight at safety — in those eight games, he had an interception, four pass defenses and 63 combined tackles. The Buccaneers didn't bring him back after that, and he played for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023 before not playing in 2024.
