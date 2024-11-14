Former Buccaneers Super Bowl Champion Safety Once Again Free Agent
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need some help defensively, and many thought that they may bring back another piece of their Super Bowl team when safety Mike Edwards was released by the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 5. He was quickly signed by the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 6, though, so that reunion appeared to go out the window.
Things can change quickly in the NFL, however. And they did, because the Titans ended up releasing Edwards a week later, putting him back on the free agent market:
Edwards had previously won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and then the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023.
It's unknown exactly why the Titans would sign Edwards and then quickly release him, but he remains available once again. Edwards did not get a lot of playing time with the Buffalo Bills, only playing in three games and mostly serving as a healthy scratch behind Bills safety Demar Hamlin.
Regardless, if Tampa Bay wants to bring him back, he is available to sign — again.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Could Join Tom Brady in a Franchise Record
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers Looking to 'Recalibrate' During Bye Week
• ESPN Ranks Buccaneers Star Wide Receiver as Top 10 Free Agent for 2025
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Bucky Irving Leads Rookie RBs in Multiple Stats