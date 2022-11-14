Skip to main content

Gisele Bündchen moving on less than a month removed from Tom Brady divorce

Tom Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, seems to already have moved on to her new relationship.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced the finalization of their divorce just recently. The two spent 13 years married and helped raise three children who they plan to co-parent. It hasn't even been a month since they both broke the news, and it appears that Gisele has already moved onto a new relationship after the split.

WATCH: Tom Brady, Julio Jones Score Longest Bucs Touchdown of Season

The supermodel now appears to be dating her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente. In recent tabloid photos, the new "power" couple grabbed dinner in Costa Rica with two of her children, Benjamin (12) and Vivian (9). During the couple's escapade to Costa Rica, Tom Brady was preparing for the first-ever NFL game in Germany to face the Seattle Seahawks.

According to reports, Gisele most likely knew Joaquim from a 2021 magazine shoot that she did with his brothers, Pedro and Giu. Earlier this year, Gisele gave compliments to the brothers as being "awesome teachers" after she started doing jiu-jitsu herself. The Valente brothers are one of only two families where four members of the family hold black belts.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Speculation about the length and nature of the Gisele-Joaquim relationship is still unknown. Whether or not this also had something to do with Gisele and Brady's fight, divorce, and the GOAT unretiring to return to the game of football is still unknown.

Either way, it seems that the divorce has been a good thing for Brady. Since the announcement, Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are undefeated at 2-0 and just beat a surprisingly good Seattle Seahawks team. Hopefully, with the matter finished, Brady can continue to focus more of his efforts on football rather than a divorce. Gisele may have moved on, but I fully expect Brady to eventually get back out in the dating scene himself - maybe even upgrading.

READ MORE: Tom Brady is pulling out all the stops to get Rob Gronkowski back with the Buccaneers

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

In This Article (1)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

USATSI_19425733 (1)
Gameday

RECAP: Buccaneers' Rediscover Their Winning Ways in Impressive Effort Overseas

By Collin Haalboom
FB8E9422-38B1-4F7C-BEAD-630796B0B7E6
Gameday

WATCH: Buccaneers Rachaad White Hits Seahawks Defender with Nasty Stiff Arm

By David Harrison
41D7DB79-7C60-4C4C-93C0-65471F4560DD
Gameday

WATCH: Leonard Fournette throws interception while targeting Tom Brady

By Dustin Lewis
7613D922-9AD1-4877-917C-78C093FBB39F
Gameday

WATCH: Tom Brady, Julio Jones Score Longest Bucs Touchdown of Season

By Logan Robinson
USATSI_19376002
News

LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Seattle Seahawks

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19286746
News

Buccaneers' Starter Nearly Missed the Trip to Munich Due to Passport Issues

By Collin Haalboom
USATSI_16834111
News

Gameday Preview: Buccaneers Head Overseas Looking to Extend NFC South Lead

By Collin Haalboom
2C559A0E-3E88-4E65-A394-53AD44949494
News

ESPN Analyst on Tom Brady and Tampa Bay: "They Look Old and Slow"

By David Harrison