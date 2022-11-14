Gisele Bündchen moving on less than a month removed from Tom Brady divorce

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced the finalization of their divorce just recently. The two spent 13 years married and helped raise three children who they plan to co-parent. It hasn't even been a month since they both broke the news, and it appears that Gisele has already moved onto a new relationship after the split.

The supermodel now appears to be dating her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente. In recent tabloid photos, the new "power" couple grabbed dinner in Costa Rica with two of her children, Benjamin (12) and Vivian (9). During the couple's escapade to Costa Rica, Tom Brady was preparing for the first-ever NFL game in Germany to face the Seattle Seahawks.

According to reports, Gisele most likely knew Joaquim from a 2021 magazine shoot that she did with his brothers, Pedro and Giu. Earlier this year, Gisele gave compliments to the brothers as being "awesome teachers" after she started doing jiu-jitsu herself. The Valente brothers are one of only two families where four members of the family hold black belts.

Speculation about the length and nature of the Gisele-Joaquim relationship is still unknown. Whether or not this also had something to do with Gisele and Brady's fight, divorce, and the GOAT unretiring to return to the game of football is still unknown.

Either way, it seems that the divorce has been a good thing for Brady. Since the announcement, Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are undefeated at 2-0 and just beat a surprisingly good Seattle Seahawks team. Hopefully, with the matter finished, Brady can continue to focus more of his efforts on football rather than a divorce. Gisele may have moved on, but I fully expect Brady to eventually get back out in the dating scene himself - maybe even upgrading.

