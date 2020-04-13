Grading the Bucs' Signing of Blaine Gabbert

Back-up quarterbacks rarely get much attention in free agency, even less so when the starter is Tom Brady. Blaine Gabbert may not see any action for Tampa Bay next season, but his signing gives the Buccaneers some very low-cost insurance.

The Bucs signed Gabbert to a one-year, $1.2 million contract, but due to new provisions in the recently signed CBA, his cap number is just $887,500. For a team as cap-strapped as Tampa Bay, even a small savings will help them with other free agents.

Gabbert's NFL career has been less than impressive, recording a 71.7 passer rating though 10 seasons. He appears to have Bucs head coach Bruce Arians' confidence, fulfilling the back-up role for him in Arizona and last year in Tampa.

Tom Brady has missed just four games in the past 11 years, so it's very unlikely Gabbert will get to play next season. Nevertheless, the Bucs need a back-up quarterback and Bruce Arians got his guy at a bare minimum of cost.

Grade: B