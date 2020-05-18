AllBucs
WATCH: Rob Gronkowski Shows Off Juggling Skills

Luke Easterling

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers acquired Rob Gronkowski, luring him out of a brief retirement to reunite with Tom Brady, they knew they were getting arguably the most prolific tight end in NFL history.

Did they know they were also getting quite the juggler, as well?

Appearing on a group chat feature with some of his new teammates on the Bucs' social media accounts, Gronkowski showed off his impressive juggling skills:

Gronkowski says he's enjoyed using his downtime to practice many different activities that improve hand-eye coordination. The results speak for themselves when it comes to his juggling prowess.

A big-play machine over his nine years with Brady and the New England Patriots, Gronkowski was known more for being sure-handed than juggling the football much. Bucs fans will be hoping that continues now that he's catching passes from Brady in Tampa Bay.

