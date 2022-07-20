Skip to main content

High demand for Bucs vs. Seahawks game in Germany causes massive spike in prices

Demand has resale prices rising rapidly on just the first day of sales.

Tickets for the upcoming NFL game in Munich, Germany between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks went on sale to the general public on Tuesday. However, it seems that there are more fans trying to make it to the game than there are tickets and seats available.

READ MORE: New Team Emerges for Buccaneers Free Agent Ndamukong Suh

Allianz Arena, which holds around 75,000 people, seems to be selling out quickly and this has caused resale prices to jump extremely high. According to Pro Football Talk, "Face value ticket prices range from around $65 to around $165, but those tickets are already sold out, and resale prices are skyrocketing. Stubhub is currently listing the cheapest ticket available at $585 and the most expensive at $33,760."

Many of this can be contributed to resellers and scalpers looking to make a quick buck off the original price of the tickets and it seems like this will remain the case up until it's time to watch the two teams face off in Germany.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This is the first-ever NFL game to be played in Germany so the price hikes could definitely be contributed to that, however, the NFL has always played games overseas in London and Mexico as well. The league will continue to play games in both those locations with three games taking place in London and another in Mexico City.

READ MORE: Rob Gronkowski gives answer if Tom Brady comes calling next season

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

In This Article (1)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

530C229F-2AB8-4DCA-8B1B-2838CB26375B
News

Leonard Fournette Fires Back on Twitter at Overweight Report

By Caleb Skinner9 hours ago
USATSI_17366495 (2)
News

Is Tampa Bay's Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Poised for a Breakout Season?

By Collin Haalboom12 hours ago
USATSI_17516939
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp 3 to Watch: Tight Ends

By David Harrison12 hours ago
USATSI_18351577
News

Tampa Bay's Shaq Mason Earns Strong Praise from NFL Experts

By Collin Haalboom12 hours ago
robcamille
News

Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek does not think his second retirement is permanent

By Caleb Skinner13 hours ago
USATSI_17553773
News

Tampa Bay's coaching staff not pleased with Leonard Fournette's weight issues this offseason

By Caleb SkinnerJul 18, 2022
USATSI_17876747
News

Mike Evans is on pace to be a Hall of Fame caliber wide receiver

By Nate GreerJul 18, 2022
AC526313-3792-4E20-8DFB-E9C5167066BF
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp 3 to Watch: Wide Receivers

By David HarrisonJul 18, 2022