How LeSean McCoy Impacts the Bucs Offense

Just when it seemed the Buccaneers could not load up their offense any more than they already had, LeSean McCoy joins the party, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The question is, how much better does he actually make Tampa Bay's offense?

With Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski and O.J. Howard, Tampa already had one of the most talented skill groups in the NFL. The weak link, if only by comparison, was the running back group, led by third-year RB Ronald Jones.

If nothing else, McCoy brings a veteran presence to an otherwise young group. At 32, McCoy is ancient for a running back and almost certainly will not be Tampa's starter this year. Ronald Jones should remain the Bucs' primary ball carrier.

In Kansas City, McCoy became part of a larger rotation, with his overall touches dropping to just 129, the lowest of his career. Still, he made the most of his opportunities, scoring four rushing touchdowns and averaging 4.6 yards per carry. He added 34 receptions for 181 yards and another score.

Given his history as a dangerous receiver, some might expect McCoy to immediately take the Bucs' third-down back duties, but that is not a foregone conclusion. Last year, McCoy saw his snaps in Kansas City diminish due to issues with pass protection, a skill highly valued by coaches in choosing pass-down personnel (via ESPN's Adam Teicher):

Dare Ogunbowale was Tampa's third-down back last year, proving himself the best pass protector among the Bucs' running backs. Though he was generally ineffective carrying the ball between the tackles, Ogunbowale was a surprisingly potent receiver, averaging 6.2 yards per target and picking up 14 first downs.

Last year, McCoy averaged 5.3 yards per target and just six first downs. If he cannot prove himself a better pass blocker than Ogunbowale, he will have a hard time getting many passing-down snaps.

McCoy may not have a specialized role in Tampa's offense this year. Rather, with his still-excellent vision and patience, he could be a change-of-pace back and general depth for the run game.

At the very least, he can be insurance for the Bucs' 2020 third-round pick, Ke'Shawn Vaughn. If he struggles like Ronald Jones did his rookie year, McCoy would see a lot of work throughout the season. However, if Vaughn proves to be what the Bucs front office drafted him to be, McCoy might find himself back on the open market this season.

With his prime well behind him, McCoy will have to rely on his veteran savvy to not just carve out a role on the Bucs' roster but make it in the first place. If he can squeeze out one more season of quality play, he could help the run game keep pace with the rest of Tampa's stacked offense