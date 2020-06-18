Should the Bucs Trade for Jamal Adams?

In one of the least surprising developments of the NFL offseason, New York Jets safety Jamal Adams has requested a trade, per multiple reports:

Though the team has continued to maintain that Adams is part of their plans for the future and would like to sign him to a long-term deal, it looks like the All-Pro defender has no intention of staying in the Big Apple.

If Adams does end up playing elsewhere this season and beyond, would the Tampa Bay Buccaneers be a potential suitor?

On the surface, every team should be calling the Jets to inquire about the price tag for acquiring Adams, one of the best players at his position in the entire league. But while many teams would like to add a player of Adams' stature and skill set, the cost might be prohibitive, and the Bucs likely fall into that category.

Tampa Bay doesn't have much cap room to play with, and Adams will no doubt command a hefty long-term extension from whichever team lands him in a trade. After signing Tom Brady and trading for Rob Gronkowski, there's not much breathing room in the Bucs' budget. Throw in the fact that Tampa Bay hopes to ink new extensions for defending NFL sack champ Shaq Barrett and Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin, and the money alone will probably keep the Bucs from adding Adams.

Oh, and that's not even counting whatever compensation the Bucs would have to give up to the Jets in return for Adams, a deal that would likely have to include a first-round pick.

Tampa Bay also just invested a premium pick in another versatile playmaker at safety, drafting Minnesota's Antoine Winfield, Jr. with the 45th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Bucs' depth chart at safety also includes other promising talents they've recently drafted, such as Jordan Whitehead, Mike Edwards and Justin Evans. None of those players are on Adams' level, but they also don't cost as much combined as Adams would command on his own.

Yes, Adams would be a perfect fit for Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, who was the Jets' head coach when they drafted Adams No. 6 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. Schematically, it would be a perfect marriage for both player and team. But that won't be enough to outweigh the other factors, which makes Tampa Bay an unlikely destination for Adams.