AllBucs
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Should the Bucs Trade for Jamal Adams?

Luke Easterling

In one of the least surprising developments of the NFL offseason, New York Jets safety Jamal Adams has requested a trade, per multiple reports:

Though the team has continued to maintain that Adams is part of their plans for the future and would like to sign him to a long-term deal, it looks like the All-Pro defender has no intention of staying in the Big Apple.

If Adams does end up playing elsewhere this season and beyond, would the Tampa Bay Buccaneers be a potential suitor?

On the surface, every team should be calling the Jets to inquire about the price tag for acquiring Adams, one of the best players at his position in the entire league. But while many teams would like to add a player of Adams' stature and skill set, the cost might be prohibitive, and the Bucs likely fall into that category.

Tampa Bay doesn't have much cap room to play with, and Adams will no doubt command a hefty long-term extension from whichever team lands him in a trade. After signing Tom Brady and trading for Rob Gronkowski, there's not much breathing room in the Bucs' budget. Throw in the fact that Tampa Bay hopes to ink new extensions for defending NFL sack champ Shaq Barrett and Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin, and the money alone will probably keep the Bucs from adding Adams.

Oh, and that's not even counting whatever compensation the Bucs would have to give up to the Jets in return for Adams, a deal that would likely have to include a first-round pick. 

Tampa Bay also just invested a premium pick in another versatile playmaker at safety, drafting Minnesota's Antoine Winfield, Jr. with the 45th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Bucs' depth chart at safety also includes other promising talents they've recently drafted, such as Jordan Whitehead, Mike Edwards and Justin Evans. None of those players are on Adams' level, but they also don't cost as much combined as Adams would command on his own.

Yes, Adams would be a perfect fit for Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, who was the Jets' head coach when they drafted Adams No. 6 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. Schematically, it would be a perfect marriage for both player and team. But that won't be enough to outweigh the other factors, which makes Tampa Bay an unlikely destination for Adams.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dr. Anthony Fauci: 'Football May Not Happen This Year"

A well-known health expert is skeptical about a football season happening in 2020.

Luke Easterling

LOOK: First Photos of Rob Gronkowski in a Bucs Uniform

Here's our first official look at the Tampa Bay tight end in his new threads.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Rob Gronkowski's Grace, Elegance on Display in Gymnastics Routine

Tampa Bay's new tight end is even more versatile than we thought.

Luke Easterling

Tom Brady Makes Appearance in 'Madden NFL 21' Trailer

New Bucs QB shows off his new colors in EA Sports' latest football video game.

Luke Easterling

Twitter Reacts to Tom Brady in a Bucs Uniform

It was a beautiful sight for Tampa Bay fans, but a strange one for the rest of the NFL world.

Luke Easterling

Could Colin Kaepernick Back Up Tom Brady in Tampa Bay?

With the NFL reversing course on peaceful protests, could the Bucs bring in Kaepernick as their backup quarterback?

Luke Easterling

by

Reversegrip

LOOK: First Photos of Tom Brady in a Bucs Uniform

Check out the GOAT in his new threads for the first time ever.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Tease First Photos of Tom Brady in Tampa Bay Uniform

Bucs, Brady say the full unveiling is coming Tuesday.

Luke Easterling

LOOK: Tom Brady Training with Deion Sanders' Son

Bucs QB is helping one of the nation's top prospects prepare for his senior season.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Rondé Barber, the Bucs' Big-Play Machine

Take a trip down memory lane with one of the most versatile defenders in NFL history.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55