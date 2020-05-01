Jameis Winston Can't Wait to Beat the Bucs

When it became official that Jameis Winston would be signing a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, it made perfect sense on many levels.

Sure, Winston would get a chance to learn behind a future first-ballot Hall of Famer in Drew Brees, and play for one of the league's best offensive coaches in Sean Payton. The Saints have been a perennial playoff contender, and their home-field atmosphere is second to none across the NFL.

But the chance to get revenge against his former team twice a year certainly played into the equation.

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, Winston acknowledged the many reasons why he wanted to stay in the same division, including the opportunity to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers multiple times every year.

"Absolutely, and it's not just about beating the Bucs twice a year, every year, for the rest of my life. It is about being in the same division, being familiar with the NFC South.

Winston, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft and the Bucs' all-time leader in every major passing category, took a shockingly small amount of money to play for the Saints this season. It's not known whether or not he passed up more money elsewhere, but there were clearly more important factors to Winston that led him to New Orleans.

Yes, Winston acknowledged how much he loves and appreciates the Bucs for drafting him and giving him the opportunities they have over his five seasons in the league. But it's obvious he's looking forward to the opportunity to prove to them that they made a mistake by letting him go this offseason.