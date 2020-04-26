Why the Saints are Waiting to Sign Jameis Winston

Hours after the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft, news started to circulate that former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston would be signing a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints.

It's an intriguing landing spot for Winston, who would replace the departed Teddy Bridgewater on a depth chart that includes a future first-ballot Hall of Famer in Drew Brees, and a versatile backup in Taysom Hill. Brees is set to play at least one more season in New Orleans, and Hill just got a handsome extension from the Saints, so Winston is clearly playing the long game with this move.

But while this move appears to be all wrapped up, don't expect to become official until Monday evening.

Why?

Because if the Saints wait until then, they'll make sure the Bucs don't get a compensatory pick in next year's draft for losing Winston in free agency, and it also won't cancel out one of the picks the Saints are set to receive for the free agents they lost this offseason.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times pointed out the strategy on Twitter after the initial reports started to spread Sunday:

It's a wise move by a division rival to make sure the Bucs don't benefit from the departure of the most productive quarterback in franchise history.