Jameis Winston Signs 1-Year Deal with Saints

Luke Easterling

After reports swirled over the weekend, it became official Tuesday that former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston is headed to the New Orleans Saints on a one-year deal.

Winston will replace Teddy Bridgewater as the backup to future Hall of Famer Drew Brees, along with do-it-all weapon Taysom Hill.

Winston leaves Tampa Bay as the franchise's all-time leader in every major passing category. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Winston will now get to see his former team twice in 2020, while giving himself the flexibility to either replace Brees the following year, or find a better situation elsewhere.

Still just 26 years old, Winston is coming off a season in which he led the NFL with 5,109 yards passing, becoming just the eighth player in NFL history to throw for more than 5,000 yards in a single season. His 33 touchdown passes were second in the league, trailing only NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

Unfortunately, Winston also led the league with a whopping 30 interception, by far the highest mark of his career. The fact that he turned the ball over more than any other quarterback in the NFL since he entered the league in 2015 is a huge reason why he's playing elsewhere in 2020.

