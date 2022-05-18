Joe Burrow speaks on why Tom Brady retired and then unretired

Tom Brady has been the highlight storyline of the NFL during this offseason, of course, because of his retirement and unretirement saga. Brady's retirement only lasted a total of 41 days, just a little over a month. There were some people that may have believed him but for a lot of football fans out there, they weren't buying it. Certainly, while Brady is playing the way he is right now.

In a most recent podcast, Full Send, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and rising star, Joe Burrow, gave his thoughts on Brady's short retirement and the reasoning for shutting that down and coming back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Burrow felt the way a lot of us did when Brady announced his retirement. The dots were not connecting everywhere.

"I mean did anybody actually think he was going to be retired? You guys gotta know better than that."

It seems like the Bengals' quarterback wasn't buying the retirement talk around Tom Brady and was expecting him to make a return to the league for another season.

"He's playing way too well to give it up right now."

Brady is entering his 22nd year in the league after coming off of a 2021 season where he threw for over 5,300 yards, 42 touchdowns, and only 12 interceptions. The Bucs are looking to have another solid season ahead with a schedule that is daunting to start off the season in 2022.

