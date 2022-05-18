Skip to main content

Joe Burrow speaks on why Tom Brady retired and then unretired

The young quarterback star gives his thoughts on Brady coming back.

Tom Brady has been the highlight storyline of the NFL during this offseason, of course, because of his retirement and unretirement saga. Brady's retirement only lasted a total of 41 days, just a little over a month. There were some people that may have believed him but for a lot of football fans out there, they weren't buying it. Certainly, while Brady is playing the way he is right now. 

In a most recent podcast, Full Send, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and rising star, Joe Burrow, gave his thoughts on Brady's short retirement and the reasoning for shutting that down and coming back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

USATSI_18295022

READ MORE: Tom Brady has a strong message for his haters

Burrow felt the way a lot of us did when Brady announced his retirement. The dots were not connecting everywhere.

"I mean did anybody actually think he was going to be retired? You guys gotta know better than that." 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It seems like the Bengals' quarterback wasn't buying the retirement talk around Tom Brady and was expecting him to make a return to the league for another season.

READ MORE: 3 teams in the mix for Ndamukong Suh

"He's playing way too well to give it up right now."

CCA0F153-6B0A-4937-8DE8-B485A7CE1B0B

Brady is entering his 22nd year in the league after coming off of a 2021 season where he threw for over 5,300 yards, 42 touchdowns, and only 12 interceptions. The Bucs are looking to have another solid season ahead with a schedule that is daunting to start off the season in 2022.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_16605794
News

Tom Brady to be executive producer and subject of future Netflix roast show

By Caleb Skinner13 hours ago
USATSI_15204037
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers led the NFL in Explosive Offensive Plays in 2021

By Collin Haalboom13 hours ago
Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bucs
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Have Three of NFL's Best Players Under 25

By David Harrison13 hours ago
USATSI_15544727
News

Buccaneers highest-selling team for upcoming NFL season

By Caleb SkinnerMay 17, 2022
9CBFAACF-478B-494F-B8A0-6AC53F2AFEAF
News

Tom Brady has a message for his haters in the media world

By Collin HaalboomMay 17, 2022
USATSI_16964842 (1)
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins to hold joint practices together

By Caleb SkinnerMay 17, 2022
USATSI_16189612
News

Kyle Trask will have a shot to compete for Buccaneers' backup quarterback spot

By Caleb SkinnerMay 17, 2022
USATSI_17248720
News

Tom Brady calls out LeBron James for challenge on Twitter

By Caleb SkinnerMay 17, 2022