Julian Edelman pranks Tampa Bay fans on April Fools Day

Former Tom Brady teammate Julian Edelman tweets out post saying he is signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on April Fools Day.

Tom Brady's former teammate with the New England Patriots, WR Julian Edelman, took to Twitter today to make a huge announcement.

Edelman and Brady have had many interactions on Twitter hinting at the wide receiver un-retiring and coming back to play with Brady. It has always been a running joke between the two as it never seemed likely that Edelman would actually come out of retirement.

There is no better way for Edelman to tease NFL fans, especially Bucs' fans, than posting the graphic that the main NFL Twitter page uses to prank them on April Fools. The NFL Twitter page even got in on the joke a bit themselves. We'd expect to see Tom Brady jump onto this one soon knowing their relationship and liking to joke around on social media together, teasing fans.

Well done Jules, well done!

