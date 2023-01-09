Kickoff Time Revealed for Wildcard Game Between Buccaneers and Cowboys

The Buccaneers will host the wildcard game in Raymond James Stadium against the Cowboys.

The Buccaneers squeaked out a wildcard ticket even after finishing with a losing record, 8-9. Tom Brady and Todd Bowles fell to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, for what it’s worth, with multiple starters missing the game and Brady not playing a full half.

After the Eagles took care of business against the New York Giants over the weekend, it was set that Tampa Bay would be having a Week 1 rematch with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs' defense put together a strong performance coming away with a win on the road to kickoff the season, 19-3.

Announced on Sunday night after Sunday Night Football, the Buccaneers will face the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) on Monday Night Football on January 16th at 8:15 PM EST inside a rowdy Raymond James Stadium. Below is the full schedule for the entire slate of the wildcard weekend.

Could this be Brady's last game in Tampa Bay? Is Todd Bowles the right guy for the future? How healthy can this Buccaneers team be come by kickoff? Maybe a Ryan Jensen return? All eyes will be on this matchup with multiple storylines on the docket throughout the week.

