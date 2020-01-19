WATCH: LeBron James Greets Mike Evans Courtside at Lakers Game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans loves him some NBA, and one of the league's biggest stars clearly recognizes a fellow top athlete.

At Saturday night's Los Angeles Lakers game, Evans was sitting courtside when LeBron James took a moment to greet him:

That's not just any "NBA fan," guys. Come on.

Back in September, Evans capped off a huge touchdown catch in a 55-40 win over the Rams in Los Angeles by reenacting James' patented celebration.

Game recognizes game.