WATCH: LeBron James Greets Mike Evans Courtside at Lakers Game

Luke Easterling

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans loves him some NBA, and one of the league's biggest stars clearly recognizes a fellow top athlete.

At Saturday night's Los Angeles Lakers game, Evans was sitting courtside when LeBron James took a moment to greet him:

That's not just any "NBA fan," guys. Come on.

Back in September, Evans capped off a huge touchdown catch in a 55-40 win over the Rams in Los Angeles by reenacting James' patented celebration.

Game recognizes game.

