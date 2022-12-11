LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers
As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the San Francisco 49ers much of the stories are going to center around quarterback Tom Brady's homecoming to the west coast.
Brady grew up a fan of the 49ers and quarterback Joe Montana.
Wanted to be drafted by San Francisco.
Was almost traded to the 49ers earlier in his career.
And even wanted to join them in 2020 when he eventually signed with the Bucs and led them to the franchise's second Lombardi Trophy.
So, yeah, you could call this a revenge game. But perhaps it's more of a 'show them what they're missing' game.
Heading into it though, Brady was going to be short some valuable teammates who are inactive for today's contest.
BUCCANEERS INACTIVE LIST
S Mike Edwards
CB Sean Murphy-Bunting
WR Breshad Perriman
TE Kyle Rudolph
QB Kyle Trask
S Antoine Winfield Jr.
OT Tristan Wirfs
Facing Tampa Bay and making his first career start in the NFL is San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy.
The rookie is younger than Brady's career, and trying to become the first quarterback ever to beat a team led by the Bucs' legendary signal caller in his first career start.
Helping him do so is defensive end Nick Bosa, who many thought would miss the contest due to a hamstring injury.
49ERS INACTIVE LIST
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
TE Ross Dwelley
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
S Tarvarius Moore
DL Hassan Ridgeway
LB Curtis Robinson
OL Nick Zakelj
That's the pregame news, and we'll continue to provide live updates here, as the game gets started and the Buccaneers seek out their seventh win of the season.
