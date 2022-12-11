LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the San Francisco 49ers much of the stories are going to center around quarterback Tom Brady's homecoming to the west coast.

Brady grew up a fan of the 49ers and quarterback Joe Montana.

Wanted to be drafted by San Francisco.

Was almost traded to the 49ers earlier in his career.

And even wanted to join them in 2020 when he eventually signed with the Bucs and led them to the franchise's second Lombardi Trophy.

So, yeah, you could call this a revenge game. But perhaps it's more of a 'show them what they're missing' game.

Heading into it though, Brady was going to be short some valuable teammates who are inactive for today's contest.

READ MORE: BucsGameday Staff Predictions

BUCCANEERS INACTIVE LIST

S Mike Edwards

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

WR Breshad Perriman

TE Kyle Rudolph

QB Kyle Trask

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

OT Tristan Wirfs

Facing Tampa Bay and making his first career start in the NFL is San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy.

The rookie is younger than Brady's career, and trying to become the first quarterback ever to beat a team led by the Bucs' legendary signal caller in his first career start.

Helping him do so is defensive end Nick Bosa, who many thought would miss the contest due to a hamstring injury.

49ERS INACTIVE LIST

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

TE Ross Dwelley

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

S Tarvarius Moore

DL Hassan Ridgeway

LB Curtis Robinson

OL Nick Zakelj

That's the pregame news, and we'll continue to provide live updates here, as the game gets started and the Buccaneers seek out their seventh win of the season.

READ MORE: How Tom Brady Really Feels About the 49ers

Stick with BucsGameday and the Locked On Bucs podcast for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.



Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook