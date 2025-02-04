Rams expected to trade Cooper Kupp: Should the Buccaneers make a move?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be looking to level up their wide receiver depth this offseason.
The Buccaneers' wide receiver depth was tested this year, and while the offense got by largely due to the genius of former offensive coordinator Liam Coen and the play of quarterback Baker Mayfield, it’s hard to imagine general manager Jason Licht leaving the wide receiving corps alone as he builds the 2025 team.
One potential solution for Tampa has just emerged in star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, as the Los Angeles Rams and one of their longtime superstars appear to be headed for a split. Kupp, a key figure in the Rams' 2021 Super Bowl-winning season, announced on Monday that the team has informed him they are actively seeking a trade.
"I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships," Kupp said in a statement on X. "I don't agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA. Still, if there's one thing that I have learned over the years: there are so many things that are out of your control, but it is how you respond to these things that you will look back on and remember."
Why the Buccaneers Should Target Cooper Kupp
Kupp’s availability on the trade market presents an intriguing opportunity for teams in need of a top-tier wide receiver, and the Buccaneers should be one of the franchises giving serious consideration to making a move.
When healthy, Kupp remains one of the most dynamic receivers in the league. He won the NFL's receiving triple crown in 2021, leading the league in receptions, yards, and touchdowns, and was instrumental in the Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory. His ability to operate as an elite route runner and possession receiver could provide an immediate impact in Tampa Bay’s offense.
Fit in Tampa Bay’s Offense
Tampa Bay’s offense led by Baker Mayfield could greatly benefit from Kupp’s presence. Kupp’s skill set aligns perfectly with a system that thrives on precision route running and yards after the catch. A trio of Kupp, Godwin, and Evans would give Tampa Bay one of the most formidable receiver groups in the NFL.
Additionally, Kupp's championship experience and leadership could be invaluable for a team looking to maintain its competitive edge in the NFC South. The Buccaneers have defied expectations the past two seasons, and acquiring Kupp would signal a commitment to contending rather than rebuilding.
Potential Trade Hurdles
The biggest challenge in acquiring Kupp would be his contract. He signed a three-year, $80 million extension in 2022, meaning the Bucs would need to navigate their cap situation carefully. However, a trade could become feasible if Jason Licht restructures existing contracts or includes draft capital to entice the Rams into covering part of Kupp’s salary.
If Tampa Bay can find a way to make the financials work, Kupp could be the missing piece to elevate their offense to an elite level in 2025.
