Mike Evans hyped for free agent wide receiver returning to Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have secured wide receiver Sterling Shepard on a one-year deal, and the move has already generated excitement among players.
Star receiver Mike Evans took to Instagram to share his enthusiasm, commenting “LFG” in response to the news. Evans' reaction signals strong support for Shepard’s return as the team continues to build its offensive depth.
The Buccaneers initially brought in Shepard to add experience to their receiving corps, and he had solid contributions last season. Originally a second-round pick by the New York Giants in 2016, Shepard caught 32 passes for 334 yards and one touchdown last season with the Bucs.
Shepard will likely compete with wide receiver Trey Palmer for the No. 4 wide receiver spot on the depth chart.
Retaining Shepard provides stability and experience, ensuring quarterback Baker Mayfield has reliable targets beyond Evans and wide receiver Chris Godwin. As the Buccaneers aim to make another deep playoff push, bringing back playmakers like Shepard could be a key factor in their success.
READ MORE: New Bucs pass rusher Haason Reddick breaks silence on ‘bizarre’ year with Jets
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Chris Godwin could be getting too expensive for Buccaneers
• Buccaneers re-sign key safety depth piece ahead of 2025 free agency
• Which NFL Draft prospect has been mocked to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the most?