Mike Evans Leaves Game with Hamstring Injury After TD catch

Luke Easterling

It was a thing of beauty, Jameis Winston's 61-yard touchdown strike to Mike Evans in the first half of Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

That was, until Evans pulled up in the end zone, favoring his right leg.

Evans went to the ground, and was eventually helped to the sideline, and then to the locker room. He was later ruled out for the rest of the game with a hamstring injury.

One of Tampa Bay's two 1,000-yard receivers this season, Evans is one of just two players in NFL history to start a career with six straight seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards. His absence will put even more pressure on Winston and fellow 1,000-yard receiver Chris Godwin as the Bucs try to mount a second-half comeback against the Colts.

