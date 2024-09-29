Mike Evans Makes Bucs History With Opening TD vs. Eagles
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a quick start in Week 4 as they're hosting the Philadelphia Eagles. The playoff rematch gives the Buccaneers an opportunity to bounce back after a tough loss to the Denver Broncos a week ago.
In the first drive of the game, Baker Mayfield led Tampa Bay on a 10-play, 75-yard drive. He completed eight of his nine pass attempts for 62 yards, capping the drive off with a pass to Mike Evans, who cashed in the touchdown.
Other than giving the Buccaneers an early 7-0 lead, the touchdown from Evans holds quite a bit of weight. He now holds the franchise record for points scored by any player with 592 points. He did so by catching two passes on the drive for 10 yards.
The Buccaneers legend returned to the franchise this past offseason, and he's going to keep putting together an incredible season as he's got elite chemistry with Mayfield. Expect to see the two continue to connect as they look to take down the Eagles.
