Mike Evans on potential Myles Garrett move: 'He’ll look great in Bucs red'
Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett requested a trade away from the team, and of course, many NFL teams will want his services. One of those teams is the Buccaneers, and one of Tampa Bay's star players is making a push.
Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans appeared on the Loose Cannons podcast, and during his time there, the topic of Myles Garrett came up. After mentioning Garrett's skills with basketball, Evans made a pretty clear statement on whether or not the Bucs should go after him.
"[Garrett will] look great in Bucs red, too," Evans said. "We'll take Myles. I'm talking about the starting five, but that, too."
Evans is always down to talk hoops, but the message is clear — he'd be down for general manager Jason Licht to go get Myles Garrett. Garrett would be expensive, and that's not Licht's style, but he could get it done with one or two first-rounders and some change. The Bucs desperately need some pass-rushing skills after a middling few seasons at the position, and a Garrett trade would be the fastest way to make that happen.
The move would also bring two Texas A&M Aggies together — Evans played there from 2011-13 and Garrett played there from 2014-16. Whether or not it gets done remains to be seen, but one of Tampa Bay's best players is clearly pulling for the move.
